2017 Kia Sorento

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

AWD | 7 PASS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |

2017 Kia Sorento

AWD | 7 PASS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777118
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA53HG309995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / APPLE CARPLAY / CLEAN CARFAX / and more!

 

 

 

AWD, One Owner, 6 Cyl, Auto, 7 Pass, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Sensors, Push To Start, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Drives Excellent, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Available

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

416-831-0578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $699 for safety

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

