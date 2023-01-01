$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-831-0578
2017 Kia Sorento
AWD | 7 PASS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Listing ID: 9777118
- VIN: 5XYPGDA53HG309995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / APPLE CARPLAY / CLEAN CARFAX / and more!
AWD, One Owner, 6 Cyl, Auto, 7 Pass, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Sensors, Push To Start, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Drives Excellent, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!!
Financing Available
Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only
Vehicle Features
