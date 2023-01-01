Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

55,724 KM

Details Features

$24,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10421496
  2. 10421496
  3. 10421496
  4. 10421496
  5. 10421496
  6. 10421496
  7. 10421496
  8. 10421496
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,724KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10421496
  • Stock #: 100140A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100140A
  • Mileage 55,724 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 24,329 KM
$31,595 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 215,158 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot Tra...
 43,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory