Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Kia Sportage

102,130 KM

Details Description Features

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage

LX w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, A/C

2017 Kia Sportage

LX w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

102,130KM
Used
VIN KNDPMCAC5H7136947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
AUX Port
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Heated sideview mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio & BT Controls

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

