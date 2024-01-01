$19,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
SX Turbo AWD w/ Android Auto, Dual-Zone A/C, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,060KM
VIN KNDPRCA68H7253708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32740
- Mileage 97,060 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual-Zone A/C, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Automatic HID Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Kia Sportage include:
Dual-Zone A/C
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Automatic HID Headlights
Leather Seats
Power Front Seats
Navigation
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seating
Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Vehicle Stability Management
Power Windows & Door Locks
Smart Power Liftgate
Drive Mode Select
Smart key w/ Push button start
Wireless Phone Charger
Rear Climate Ventilation
Autonomous Emergency Braking
8" multimedia interface
Sport Steering Wheel (D-Cut)
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
automatic HID headlights
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
