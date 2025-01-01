$16,390+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Kia Sportage
EX Tech
2017 Kia Sportage
EX Tech
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,390
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,000KM
VIN KNDPNCAC2H7278721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 77762
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Kia Soul EX 49,900 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 127,800 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX AWD 27,880 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$16,390
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Kia Sportage