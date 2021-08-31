Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

145,930 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

LX, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS

2017 Kia Sportage

LX, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,930KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7857651
  • Stock #: PC7601
  • VIN: KNDPM3ACXH7055412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7601
  • Mileage 145,930 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 KIA SPORTAGE LX SUV | AUTOMATIC | LIGHT TINTED GLASS | CRUISE | ESC | HEATED SEATS | RADIO | 17" WHEELS | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX









The 2016 Kia Sportage LX is powered by a 2.4-Liter Inline Four-Cylinder Engine Producing 182HP and 177 Pound-feet of Torque. The 2016 Kia Sportage LX drives the Front Wheels through a Six-Speed Automatic Transmission that is smooth on the roads. This Kia Rio comes in a Gray Exterior Colour and a Black Interior Colour. The Rio comes in ahead of the pack at 11.43L / 100km in the city and 8.4L / 100km on the highway which makes it fuel efficient.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Trip Odometer
Phone
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
low washer fluid
digital odometer
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Alternator: 140 amps
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
Taillights: rear center
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear wiper: variable intermittent
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Watts: 160
halogen
Axle ratio: 3.06
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Steering ratio: 14.4
Front brake diameter: 12.0
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
mast
rear folding
wiper activated
with washer
12V rear
low oil level
in floor
two 12V front
tire sealant
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

