2017 Land Rover Discovery

68,914 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

HSE, 7 PASSENGER, BLACK PACK, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN

2017 Land Rover Discovery

HSE, 7 PASSENGER, BLACK PACK, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

68,914KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10067574
  • Stock #: PC9342
  • VIN: SALRRBBV9HA044742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9342
  • Mileage 68,914 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE | 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6 | 340HP | 7 PASSENGER | BLACK EXTERIOR PACK | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE features a 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 engine that puts out 340-horsepower. It's mated to an automatic transmission and paired with Land Rover's famous All-Wheel-Drive system.







This Land Rover Discovery HSE comes in a White exterior colour with Black Exterior Pack. Black Leather interior, this rugged SUV still looks classy! The Interior features Driver & Passenger 12 Way Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, 8-Way Driver and Passenger Seats, and 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front.







The HSE version adds a panoramic sunroof, full LED headlights, fog lights, keyless entry, a 10-speaker Meridian premium audio system, and front parking sensors. Notable options include heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree view camera system, Land Rover's All-Terrain Progress Control system, heated third row seats, massaging front seats, and an active locking rear differential.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73

Additional Features

Rear
3
MP3 Playback
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
12
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Front struts
Spare wheel type: alloy
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Watts: 380
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Interior accents: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Rear seat: sliding
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Exhaust: hidden
Navigation system: memory card
LAMP FAILURE
Hill Descent
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
element
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
metallic
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
infrared-reflecting
metallic-tone
split liftgate
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

