2017 Land Rover Discovery
HSE, 7 PASSENGER, BLACK PACK, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$41,800
- Listing ID: 10067574
- Stock #: PC9342
- VIN: SALRRBBV9HA044742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,914 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE | 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6 | 340HP | 7 PASSENGER | BLACK EXTERIOR PACK | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE features a 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 engine that puts out 340-horsepower. It's mated to an automatic transmission and paired with Land Rover's famous All-Wheel-Drive system.
This Land Rover Discovery HSE comes in a White exterior colour with Black Exterior Pack. Black Leather interior, this rugged SUV still looks classy! The Interior features Driver & Passenger 12 Way Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, 8-Way Driver and Passenger Seats, and 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front.
The HSE version adds a panoramic sunroof, full LED headlights, fog lights, keyless entry, a 10-speaker Meridian premium audio system, and front parking sensors. Notable options include heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree view camera system, Land Rover's All-Terrain Progress Control system, heated third row seats, massaging front seats, and an active locking rear differential.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
