2017 Land Rover Discovery
HSE TD6,7 PASSENGER,MERIDIAN SYS,360CAM,PANO,NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10098
- Mileage 44,767 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE TD6 | 7 PASSENGER | 3.0L TURBO DIESEL V6 | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 - a luxurious SUV that offers unparalleled performance and comfort. Powered by a 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 engine, this vehicle delivers an impressive 254 horsepower and 443 foot-pounds of torque, making it a true powerhouse on the road.
As for the exterior, this Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 is painted in a stunning Blue color that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The sleek and modern design of the SUV is further enhanced by the factory default features such as the LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
Moving on to the interior, the Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 boasts a refined and
spacious cabin that can comfortably seat up to seven passengers. The interior is upholstered in a stylish Brown leather, which is complemented by the wood trim accents. Other default features include the heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and Four - zone automatic climate control.
In addition, this SUV comes equipped with a range of technology features to enhance your driving experience. The default features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Meridian surround audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a 360 camera. Overall, the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 is a top-of-the-line SUV that offers a perfect combination of performance, comfort, and technology. With its impressive factory default features, this vehicle is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a premium SUV that can handle any terrain.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
416-510-3333