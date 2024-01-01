Menu
2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE TD6 | 7 PASSENGER | 3.0L TURBO DIESEL V6 | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 - a luxurious SUV that offers unparalleled performance and comfort. Powered by a 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 engine, this vehicle delivers an impressive 254 horsepower and 443 foot-pounds of torque, making it a true powerhouse on the road. As for the exterior, this Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 is painted in a stunning Blue color that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The sleek and modern design of the SUV is further enhanced by the factory default features such as the LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Moving on to the interior, the Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 boasts a refined and spacious cabin that can comfortably seat up to seven passengers. The interior is upholstered in a stylish Brown leather, which is complemented by the wood trim accents. Other default features include the heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and Four - zone automatic climate control. In addition, this SUV comes equipped with a range of technology features to enhance your driving experience. The default features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Meridian surround audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a 360 camera. Overall, the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 is a top-of-the-line SUV that offers a perfect combination of performance, comfort, and technology. With its impressive factory default features, this vehicle is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a premium SUV that can handle any terrain.

2017 Land Rover Discovery

44,767 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

44,767KM
Used
VIN SALRRBBKXHA025039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10098
  • Mileage 44,767 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE TD6 | 7 PASSENGER | 3.0L TURBO DIESEL V6 | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 - a luxurious SUV that offers unparalleled performance and comfort. Powered by a 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 engine, this vehicle delivers an impressive 254 horsepower and 443 foot-pounds of torque, making it a true powerhouse on the road.







As for the exterior, this Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 is painted in a stunning Blue color that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The sleek and modern design of the SUV is further enhanced by the factory default features such as the LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, and 20-inch alloy wheels.







Moving on to the interior, the Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 boasts a refined and

spacious cabin that can comfortably seat up to seven passengers. The interior is upholstered in a stylish Brown leather, which is complemented by the wood trim accents. Other default features include the heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and Four - zone automatic climate control.







In addition, this SUV comes equipped with a range of technology features to enhance your driving experience. The default features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Meridian surround audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a 360 camera. Overall, the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 is a top-of-the-line SUV that offers a perfect combination of performance, comfort, and technology. With its impressive factory default features, this vehicle is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a premium SUV that can handle any terrain.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.23

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Front struts
Spare wheel type: alloy
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Watts: 380
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Rear seat: sliding
Infotainment: InControl
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Exhaust: hidden
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated / split liftgate
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 12
Grille color: black surround / metallic
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Interior accents: chrome / metallic-tone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Land Rover Discovery