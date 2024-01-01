$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Discovery
HSE LUXURY TD6,7 PASSENGER,MERIDIAN SYS,PANO,NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10099
- Mileage 141,358 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE TD6 | 7 PASSENGER | AWD | 3.0L TURBO DIESEL V6 | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6, a stunning SUV that exudes power, luxury, and sophistication. Powered by a 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 engine that delivers an impressive 254 horsepower and 443 ft. lbs. of torque, this vehicle is designed to deliver a seamless driving experience on any terrain.
The exterior of this vehicle is finished in a stunning Fuji White hue that perfectly complements its sleek and modern design. The vehicle's iconic Land Rover grille and LED headlights are sure to turn heads wherever you go. The 22-inch alloy wheels add a touch of elegance to this powerful SUV.
Moving to the interior, you'll find a spacious and luxurious cabin finished in Ebony leather upholstery. The driver and passengers will enjoy a host of factory default features that include a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and multi-zone automatic climate control. The vehicle's infotainment system is anchored by a 10-inch touchscreen display that features navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium 14-speaker Meridian surround sound system.
Safety is also a top priority in the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6, with features such as blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. The vehicle's advanced airbag system and reinforced body structure provide added peace of mind. Overall, the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 is a superbly crafted SUV that combines luxury, performance, and practicality in one stylish package. Come experience it for yourself and discover why Land Rover has been a leader in the luxury SUV market for decades.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
