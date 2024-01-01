Menu
Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE TD6 | 7 PASSENGER | AWD | 3.0L TURBO DIESEL V6 | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Introducing the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6, a stunning SUV that exudes power, luxury, and sophistication. Powered by a 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 engine that delivers an impressive 254 horsepower and 443 ft. lbs. of torque, this vehicle is designed to deliver a seamless driving experience on any terrain.







The exterior of this vehicle is finished in a stunning Fuji White hue that perfectly complements its sleek and modern design. The vehicle's iconic Land Rover grille and LED headlights are sure to turn heads wherever you go. The 22-inch alloy wheels add a touch of elegance to this powerful SUV.







Moving to the interior, you'll find a spacious and luxurious cabin finished in Ebony leather upholstery. The driver and passengers will enjoy a host of factory default features that include a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and multi-zone automatic climate control. The vehicle's infotainment system is anchored by a 10-inch touchscreen display that features navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium 14-speaker Meridian surround sound system.







Safety is also a top priority in the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6, with features such as blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. The vehicle's advanced airbag system and reinforced body structure provide added peace of mind. Overall, the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 is a superbly crafted SUV that combines luxury, performance, and practicality in one stylish package. Come experience it for yourself and discover why Land Rover has been a leader in the luxury SUV market for decades.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.23

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Total speakers: 14
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Wheel spokes: 10
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Infotainment: InControl
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Third row seat upholstery: leatherette
Exhaust: hidden
Third row power adjustments
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Antenna type: diversity / element
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Door trim: leather / wood
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Third row seat folding: flat / power / split
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / self-leveling
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated / split liftgate
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 16
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 16
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated
Grille color: black surround / metallic
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Storage: accessory hook / bin / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Rear seat: heated / power return / sliding
Interior accents: chrome / metallic-tone
Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat / power / split

