2017 Land Rover Discovery

89,795 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport AWD, NAV, HEATED, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS, PARK ASSIST

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport AWD, NAV, HEATED, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS, PARK ASSIST

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

89,795KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5739459
  Stock #: PC6053
  VIN: SALCP2BG2HH662988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6053
  • Mileage 89,795 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT | AWD | NAVIGATION | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACKUP CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH BUTTON START | PARK ASSIST | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful turbocharged engine producing 240HP, and Land Rover's famous All Wheel Drive system, the Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. White exterior on Black interior colour combination, modern and sleek.







Enjoy a Voice Command Navigation System for on-road guidance. Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel are great for those cold Canadian Winters! Other Features include a Backup Camera for tight spaces, Park Assist will also help in those situations, Keyless Entry and Push Button Start make it easy to avoid fumbling for keys. Connect your Phone Via Bluetooth! Buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax, Local Ontario Vehicle







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Phone
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Hill ascent assist
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Axle ratio: 3.75
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear struts
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 9
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Fender lip moldings: black
Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Trip odometer: 2
Center console trim: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 12.8
variable intermittent
halogen
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 190
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
12V front and rear
maintenance due
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
horn/light operation
vehicle location
metallic
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

