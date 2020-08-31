2017 Land Rover Discovery

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Phone Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Roll Stability Control trailer stability control door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Antenna type: mast Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27 Hill ascent assist Electronic parking brake: auto off Axle ratio: 3.75 Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Rear struts Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Wheel spokes: 9 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Fender lip moldings: black Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Shift knob trim: aluminum Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Trip odometer: 2 Center console trim: aluminum Front brake diameter: 12.8 variable intermittent halogen Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Watts: 190 Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure fuel cut-off reclining lock operation maintenance status rear folding 12V front and rear maintenance due speed sensitive safety reverse with washer horn/light operation vehicle location metallic cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

