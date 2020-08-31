2017 Land Rover Discovery

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Navigation 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Lumbar Roll Stability Control trailer stability control door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Real time traffic Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wifi: hotspot Battery: maintenance-free Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27 Hill ascent assist Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Axle ratio: 3.75 Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Rear struts Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Watts: 380 Floor mat material: premium carpet Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Wheel spokes: 9 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Fender lip moldings: black Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Shift knob trim: aluminum Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Trip odometer: 2 Center console trim: aluminum Front brake diameter: 12.8 variable intermittent Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Rocker panel color: black Passenger Seat Navigation system: memory card Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining lock operation maintenance status mast rear folding 12V front and rear maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated sensor-activated speed sensitive safety reverse with washer horn/light operation vehicle location metallic cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking illuminated scuff plate

