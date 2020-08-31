Menu
2017 Land Rover Discovery

59,056 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE Luxury, AWD, 7 PASS, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE Luxury, AWD, 7 PASS, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,056KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5739471
  • Stock #: PC6056
  • VIN: SALCT2BG3HH672327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6056
  • Mileage 59,056 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT | HSE LUXURY | 7 PASSENGER | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER TAILGATE | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful turbocharged engine producing 240HP, and Land Rover's famous All Wheel Drive system, the Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. White exterior on Black Leather interior colour combination, modern and sleek, with sporty alloy wheels. With the 7 Passenger option you can bring the whole family along for the drive!







Enjoy a Voice Command Navigation System for on-road guidance, as well as a Backup Camera for tight situations. Your passengers will love the sky view from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel are great for Canadian Winters, as well as Climate Control, Power-Operated Seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Dimming Mirrors, Homelink, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tailgate, USB, Rain Sensor, Homelink Garage Opener, and Satellite Radio. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes. Buy in comfort knowing this vehicle is a clean Carfax, Canadian vehicle!















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Navigation
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Real time traffic
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Battery: maintenance-free
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Hill ascent assist
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Axle ratio: 3.75
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear struts
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Watts: 380
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Wheel spokes: 9
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Fender lip moldings: black
Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Trip odometer: 2
Center console trim: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 12.8
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Rocker panel color: black
Passenger Seat
Navigation system: memory card
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
12V front and rear
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
horn/light operation
vehicle location
metallic
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
illuminated scuff plate

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

