Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Discovery

88,192 KM

Details Description Features

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury Td6,7 PASS,DIESEL,NAV,PANO,CAM,HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury Td6,7 PASS,DIESEL,NAV,PANO,CAM,HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6727922
  2. 6727922
  3. 6727922
  4. 6727922
  5. 6727922
  6. 6727922
  7. 6727922
  8. 6727922
  9. 6727922
  10. 6727922
  11. 6727922
  12. 6727922
Contact Seller

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

88,192KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6727922
  • Stock #: PC6632
  • VIN: SALRHBBK3HA036029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6632
  • Mileage 88,192 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY | HSE LUX | TD6 | DIESEL | 7 PASSENGER | BLACK PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATYED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | BRAKE ASSIST | HANDS-FREE LIFT GATE | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM | ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Land Rover Discovery features an efficent yet powerful 3.0L V6 Diesel Engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and with Land Rover's famous All Wheel Drive system, you will command the road!







If youre planning trips with up to seven people, whether its your friends or the kids, our seven-seat Land Rover Discovery offers the perfect everyday solution. And with stadium seating and heated seats in all rows, everyone can enjoy the view of the road ahead in absolute comfort.







Comfort features like Heated Leather Seats and Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof and much more! Coming in a sleek White Exterior and a contrasting Black Leather interior, this rugged SUV still looks classy! Other Interior features includes Driver & Passenger 12 Way Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, 8-Way Driver and Passenger Seats, and 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front,SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite,InControl Wi-Fi Internet Access,15 Meridian speakers and much more. Buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax, Ontario vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Air Suspension
Power
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Split
3
Wood
Third Row
Sliding
MP3 Playback
2
16
LEATHER
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Wheel spokes: 10
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Floor mat material: premium carpet
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.23
Rocker panel color: black
Third row seat upholstery: leatherette
Exhaust: hidden
Third row power adjustments
Navigation system: memory card
LAMP FAILURE
Hill Descent
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
element
self-leveling
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
metallic
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
infrared-reflecting
metallic-tone
bin
split liftgate
power return
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 12,456 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 25,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Disc...
 34,990 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory