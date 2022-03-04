Menu
2017 Land Rover Evoque

57,022 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

SE, 240HP, 4WD, TURBO, NAV, PANO, CAM, PARK ASSIST

SE, 240HP, 4WD, TURBO, NAV, PANO, CAM, PARK ASSIST

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

57,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8455902
  • Stock #: PC8056
  • VIN: SALVP2BG5HH208081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8056
  • Mileage 57,022 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SE | 240HP | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | PUSH TO START | TERRAIN RESPONSE | ALL-TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL | ACTIVE DRIVELINE | TORQUE VECTORING | PARK ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLUETOOTH | POWER TAILGATE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine outputting 240 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The power is sent to all four wheels via Land Rover's legendary Active Driveline and Intelligent 4WD system which can seamlessly and quickly alternate between 2WD or 4WD depending on the conditions.







Featured in sleek White exterior finish, classy Black Leather interior, and Silver and Black alloy wheels.







A Voice-Command Navigation System and Backup Camera are ready to assist you. Your passengers will enjoy the Panoramic Sunroof and the sunlight it lets in. Winters will be a breeze with included options like Heated Front Seats, the Heated Steering Wheel, and the Heated Windshield. Other convenient features include TFT Instrument Cluster, Paddle Shifters, Comfort Access, Satellite Radio, HomeLink, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a Power Tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include All-Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, and Hill Descent Control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Lumbar
12
trailer stability control
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Parking sensors: front
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Battery: maintenance-free
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Axle ratio: 3.75
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Steering ratio: 15.4
Rear struts
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Spare tire kit
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Reading lights: rear
Grille color: silver
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
Center console trim: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 12.8
variable intermittent
halogen
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 80
Rear brake diameter: 12.5
Wifi: connection only
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Hill Descent
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
multi-function
fuel cut-off
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

