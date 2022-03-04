$39,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Evoque
SE, 240HP, 4WD, TURBO, NAV, PANO, CAM, PARK ASSIST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,022 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SE | 240HP | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | PUSH TO START | TERRAIN RESPONSE | ALL-TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL | ACTIVE DRIVELINE | TORQUE VECTORING | PARK ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLUETOOTH | POWER TAILGATE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine outputting 240 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The power is sent to all four wheels via Land Rover's legendary Active Driveline and Intelligent 4WD system which can seamlessly and quickly alternate between 2WD or 4WD depending on the conditions.
Featured in sleek White exterior finish, classy Black Leather interior, and Silver and Black alloy wheels.
A Voice-Command Navigation System and Backup Camera are ready to assist you. Your passengers will enjoy the Panoramic Sunroof and the sunlight it lets in. Winters will be a breeze with included options like Heated Front Seats, the Heated Steering Wheel, and the Heated Windshield. Other convenient features include TFT Instrument Cluster, Paddle Shifters, Comfort Access, Satellite Radio, HomeLink, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a Power Tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include All-Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, and Hill Descent Control.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
