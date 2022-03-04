2017 Land Rover Evoque

$39,800 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8455902

8455902 Stock #: PC8056

PC8056 VIN: SALVP2BG5HH208081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8056

Mileage 57,022 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior Cargo Area Light Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar 12 trailer stability control integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Parking sensors: front Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Camera system: rearview Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Navigation system: touch screen display Battery: maintenance-free Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27 Electronic parking brake: auto off Cargo cover: hard Axle ratio: 3.75 Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Steering ratio: 15.4 Rear struts Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Spare tire kit Armrests: rear center with cupholders Reading lights: rear Grille color: silver Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Wheel spokes: multi-spoke Center console trim: aluminum Front brake diameter: 12.8 variable intermittent halogen Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Watts: 80 Rear brake diameter: 12.5 Wifi: connection only Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Hill Descent Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming multi-function fuel cut-off reclining rear folding maintenance due voice operated 12V front speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.