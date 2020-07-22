Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

33,201 KM

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Sport HSE Dynamic, AUTOBIOGRAPHY APPEARANCE, NAV, HUD

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

33,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5534424
  • Stock #: PC5904
  • VIN: SALWV2FV2HA170319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC5904
  • Mileage 33,201 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE DYNAMIC | AUTOBIOGRAPHY APPEARANCE PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 22 INCH WHEELS | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLACK PACKAGE | LEATHER | LCD DISPLAY | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. HSE Model Trim gets an upgraded 380HP Supercharged V6 engine (40HP upgrade to base). Mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters and world renowned Four-Wheel-Drive 4WD System. Metallic Silver Exterior finish with a sporty Black Leather interior, a rare colour combination. Its voice-command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Enjoy the Four Seasons through a huge Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel. Other convenient features include a Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, power folding mirrors, and a Power Tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, and Hill Descent Control. Buy in comfort knowing this vehicle has a Clean Carfax!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Air Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
security approach lamps
Rear
3
Navigation
MP3 Playback
2
16
LEATHER
Ride Control
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
door pockets
Silver
engine oil
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Active grille shutters
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front headrests: power adjustable
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
4WD selector: electronic
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Real time traffic
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Hill ascent assist
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Autonomous braking
Premium brakes: Brembo
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Axle ratio: 3.55
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Total speakers: 18
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Power activated trunk/hatch: sensor-activated
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
self-leveling
remotely operated
infrared-reflecting
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

