2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SE | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS ENTRY | LEATHER | POWER TAILGATE | PARKING SENSORS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | POWER LOCKS | POWER SEATS | CLIMATE CONTROL | MEMORY SEATS
This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport has a 3.0-liter V6 rated at 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. As you'd expect from Land Rover, every Range Rover Sport is equipped with full-time four-wheel drive. When traction is compromised by ice, snow or mud, it shines brightly, not only due to the programmed modes built into Land Rover's Terrain Response system's electronics but also a body configured to keep its undercarriage from dragging across the rocks.
The interior offers a stylish space with an especially sleek look, with supple leather upholstery. While you're in motion, road and tire noise is subdued. Some convenient features include front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. Standard features on the SE trim include 19-inch alloy wheels, a self-leveling air suspension with automatic height adjustment for loading and unloading, xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, power-folding heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, a hands-free power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and keyless ignition and entry.
Within the cabin you'll find dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, 14-way power front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient interior lighting and a cargo cover. Also standard are a navigation system, voice-activated control for the convenience electronics, a rearview camera, a new 10.2-inch touchscreen, InControl Apps suite, Bluetooth (phone and streaming audio), and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio and a USB port. Safety features include autonomous emergency braking, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, and an innovative Advanced Tow Assist that guides the driver while backing up with a trailer. It also has antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see
