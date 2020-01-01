2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Suspension Air Suspension Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security security approach lamps

Additional Features Rear 3 Navigation MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Ride Control Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar Roll Stability Control one-touch open/close trailer stability control PERFORMANCE Active suspension door pockets Silver engine oil Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Active grille shutters Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Easy entry: power steering wheel Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Memorized settings: 3 driver Locking differential: center Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Real time traffic Front brake diameter: 15.0 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Wifi: hotspot Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Battery: maintenance-free Hill ascent assist Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Premium brakes: Brembo Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Watts: 250 Shift knob trim: aluminum Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Solar-tinted glass: front Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 In-Dash CD: DVD audio Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Axle ratio: 3.31 Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Power activated trunk/hatch: sensor-activated Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning reclining mast 12V front and rear maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated sensor-activated speed sensitive safety reverse with washer remotely operated infrared-reflecting

