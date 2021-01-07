2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Suspension Air Suspension Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Ride Control Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Lumbar Roll Stability Control trailer stability control PERFORMANCE door pockets Silver Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Active grille shutters Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Easy entry: power steering wheel Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Memorized settings: 3 driver 4WD selector: electronic Locking differential: center Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Wifi: hotspot Battery: maintenance-free Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Axle ratio: 3.21 Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Watts: 250 Shift knob trim: aluminum Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Solar-tinted glass: front Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 In-Dash CD: DVD audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Power activated trunk/hatch: sensor-activated LAMP FAILURE Hill Descent Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning reclining mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive safety reverse with washer 12V rear infrared-reflecting Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.