Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

58,471 KM

Details Description Features

$76,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged,V8 510HP,NAV,CAM,PANO,HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged,V8 510HP,NAV,CAM,PANO,HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6727916
  2. 6727916
  3. 6727916
  4. 6727916
  5. 6727916
  6. 6727916
  7. 6727916
  8. 6727916
  9. 6727916
  10. 6727916
  11. 6727916
Contact Seller

$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

58,471KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6727916
  • Stock #: PC6628
  • VIN: SALGS2FE3HA372308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Windward Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Almond w/Ivory Headlining and Espresso/Almond IP
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6628
  • Mileage 58,471 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER | V8 SUPERCHARGED | 510HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED REAR SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility; a perfect fit for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a powerful supercharged V8 engine producing 510HP, mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, and Smooth Automatic Transmission. Its sleek Grey Exterior paint with Black Trim Pieces and Rims creates an aggressive look while the Brown Premium leather interior gives a luxurious feel.







We know safety is your greatest priority, so this Range Rover is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Blind Spot Assistance, and Reverse Traffic Detection. Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and Ride-Height Adjustable Suspension are useful features that allow you to command the road. You and your Passengers will absolutely love the Panoramic Sunroof, through which to enjoy the four seasons, and the Meridian Signature 29-Speaker 1700W Premium Sound System. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Heated Windshield
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Air Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Active grille shutters
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side door type: soft close
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Watts: 380
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Premium brakes: Brembo
Grille color: silver
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Battery rating: 800 CCA
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Axle ratio: 3.31
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Power activated trunk/hatch: sensor-activated
Passenger Seat
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Hill Descent
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rear door type: sensor-activated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
illuminated scuff plate
split liftgate
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 12,456 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 25,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Disc...
 34,990 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory