2017 Land Rover Range Rover

106,131 KM

Details Description Features

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Autobiography,510HP,5.0L V8,NAV,CAM,PANO,HUD

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Autobiography,510HP,5.0L V8,NAV,CAM,PANO,HUD

Location

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

106,131KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  Interior Colour Pimento w/Cirrus Headlining and Ebony/Pimento IP
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT | AUTOBIOGRAPHY | SUPERCHARGED 5.0L V8 | 510HP | AWD | NAVIGATION

| MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360

CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LED DRIVER DISPLAY | BLUETOOTH | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This Supercharged Autobiography Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility.

It features a powerful supercharged V8 engine (510 HP) mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, smooth

automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Featured in a Black Metallic exterior finish with sporty

Red leather with Black Accented interior. This Range Rover Model also comes with Black Package whihc

means that all exterior trims are in gloss black colour.







Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow

you to command the road. Enjoy Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel.

Other convenient features include a Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite

Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, and a Power Tailgate.

For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags,

traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include:

All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, and

Hill Descent Control.







The Autobiography package adds a Reliable Navigation System, Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control,

Blind Spot Monitoring, Parallel Park Assist, Camera, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Meridian Signature

Reference audio system (1700W), Traffic Sign Recognition (uses the forward facing camera to read speed

limit), Reverse Traffic Detection (warn you about potential collision during reversing), Adaptive

Xenon Headlamps, Terrain Response 2 (monitor driving conditions and automatically optimize driveability

and traction), Dynamic Response (improves vehicle handling), Sliding Panoramic Roof, Towing Receiver

and InControl Wi-Fi and Soft Close Doors.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
16
LEATHER
Ride Control
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front headrests: power adjustable
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side door type: soft close
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Floor mat material: premium carpet
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Premium brakes: Brembo
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Total speakers: 18
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Axle ratio: 3.31
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Power activated trunk/hatch: sensor-activated
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Hill Descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
self-leveling
12V rear
remotely operated
infrared-reflecting
cooled compartment
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

