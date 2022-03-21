$63,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Autobiography,510HP,5.0L V8,NAV,CAM,PANO,HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$63,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8702249
- Stock #: PC8289
- VIN: SALWV2FE0HA134077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Pimento w/Cirrus Headlining and Ebony/Pimento IP
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8289
- Mileage 106,131 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT | AUTOBIOGRAPHY | SUPERCHARGED 5.0L V8 | 510HP | AWD | NAVIGATION
| MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360
CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LED DRIVER DISPLAY | BLUETOOTH | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This Supercharged Autobiography Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility.
It features a powerful supercharged V8 engine (510 HP) mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, smooth
automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Featured in a Black Metallic exterior finish with sporty
Red leather with Black Accented interior. This Range Rover Model also comes with Black Package whihc
means that all exterior trims are in gloss black colour.
Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow
you to command the road. Enjoy Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel.
Other convenient features include a Heated Windshield, Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite
Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, and a Power Tailgate.
For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags,
traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include:
All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, and
Hill Descent Control.
The Autobiography package adds a Reliable Navigation System, Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control,
Blind Spot Monitoring, Parallel Park Assist, Camera, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Meridian Signature
Reference audio system (1700W), Traffic Sign Recognition (uses the forward facing camera to read speed
limit), Reverse Traffic Detection (warn you about potential collision during reversing), Adaptive
Xenon Headlamps, Terrain Response 2 (monitor driving conditions and automatically optimize driveability
and traction), Dynamic Response (improves vehicle handling), Sliding Panoramic Roof, Towing Receiver
and InControl Wi-Fi and Soft Close Doors.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.