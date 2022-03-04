Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

50,614 KM

Details Description Features

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Convertible HSE Dynamic, AWD, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, NAV, CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Convertible HSE Dynamic, AWD, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8574374
  2. 8574374
  3. 8574374
  4. 8574374
  5. 8574374
  6. 8574374
  7. 8574374
  8. 8574374
  9. 8574374
  10. 8574374
  11. 8574374
Contact Seller

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

50,614KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8574374
  • Stock #: PC8139
  • VIN: SALVD5BG9HH239358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Lunar Contrast Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8139
  • Mileage 50,614 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE CONVERTIBLE HSE DYNAMIC | AWD | 240 HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | POWER SEATS | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | 19-INCH WHEELS | PREMIUM LEATHER | MOOD LIGHTING | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | ZENON HEADLIGHTS | MEMORY SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2017 Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic is the perfect blend of style, comfort, versatility and it's a convertible. The Evoque is one of the most luxurious crossover segment SUVs that you can get on the market right now. The HSE trim adds Premium Leather and other extras to this car. It features a small yet powerful 240 horsepower turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission and world-renowned AWD system.







This Convertible Evoque features a White exterior with a Black leather interior. Standout features include Meridian Premium Sound System, which is perfected for music lovers, Heated Seats, Leather, Air Conditioning, Keyless Start, Keyless Access, Bluetooth/USB connectivity, HomeLink, and a power tailgate are also included. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Power Passenger Seat
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Cargo Area Light
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Soft Top
MP3 Playback
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
12
trailer stability control
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Battery: maintenance-free
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Axle ratio: 3.75
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Steering ratio: 15.4
Rear struts
Watts: 380
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Mirror color: black
Spare tire kit
Wheel spokes: 7
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Front brake diameter: 12.8
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 12.5
Hard drive: 10GB
Wifi: connection only
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Hill Descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
illuminated scuff plate
head protection chambers
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 12,039 KM
$144,800 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 106,789 KM
$17,800 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 4,200 KM
$152,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory