2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Listing ID: 8574374

8574374 Stock #: PC8139

PC8139 VIN: SALVD5BG9HH239358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Ebony with Lunar Contrast Stitching

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8139

Mileage 50,614 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rollover Protection System Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat Air filtration Drive mode selector Power Options Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior Cargo Area Light Front fog lights Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Soft Top MP3 Playback 2 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Lumbar 12 trailer stability control Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Navigation system: touch screen display Battery: maintenance-free Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27 Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Axle ratio: 3.75 Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Steering ratio: 15.4 Rear struts Watts: 380 Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Mirror color: black Spare tire kit Wheel spokes: 7 Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Cross traffic alert: rear In-Dash CD: DVD audio Center console trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Front brake diameter: 12.8 variable intermittent Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 12.5 Hard drive: 10GB Wifi: connection only LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Hill Descent Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse illuminated scuff plate head protection chambers Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

