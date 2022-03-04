$69,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Convertible HSE Dynamic, AWD, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8574374
- Stock #: PC8139
- VIN: SALVD5BG9HH239358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony with Lunar Contrast Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8139
- Mileage 50,614 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE CONVERTIBLE HSE DYNAMIC | AWD | 240 HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | POWER SEATS | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | 19-INCH WHEELS | PREMIUM LEATHER | MOOD LIGHTING | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | ZENON HEADLIGHTS | MEMORY SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2017 Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic is the perfect blend of style, comfort, versatility and it's a convertible. The Evoque is one of the most luxurious crossover segment SUVs that you can get on the market right now. The HSE trim adds Premium Leather and other extras to this car. It features a small yet powerful 240 horsepower turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission and world-renowned AWD system.
This Convertible Evoque features a White exterior with a Black leather interior. Standout features include Meridian Premium Sound System, which is perfected for music lovers, Heated Seats, Leather, Air Conditioning, Keyless Start, Keyless Access, Bluetooth/USB connectivity, HomeLink, and a power tailgate are also included. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.