Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2017 Lexus ES 350
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
39,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10191513
- Stock #: LN14500A
- VIN: JTHBK1GG4H2252134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
