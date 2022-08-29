$34,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Lexus IS
300 F-Sport, AWD, NAV, CAM, SUNROOF, F SPORT 2
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9051160
- Stock #: PC8624
- VIN: JTHCM1D23H5015060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8624
- Mileage 97,724 KM
Vehicle Description
F-SPORT 2 PACKAGE | AWD | AUTOMATIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NAVIGATION PACKAGE | F SPORT SUSPENSION TUNING | F SPORT 18 WHEELS | F SPORT EXTERIOR STYLING | DRIVER-SELECTABLE MODES | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | FOG LIGHTS | POWER SUNROOF | PUSH START BUTTON | NAVIGATION | 10.3 HIGH-RESOLUTION MULTIMEDIA DISPLAY | REARVIEW CAMERA | TELEMATICS SYSTEM | TRACKER SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 IS 300 F-Sport sits at the top of the automaker's entry-level IS luxury sedan lineup. It's powered by a 3.5-litre V6 that generates 255-horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.
This IS300 F-Sport features a stunning Ultrasonic Blue Mica exterior colour and a Black leather interior.
The 2017 Lexus IS 300 has a lot going for it with its upscale cabin, standard safety features such as Airbag sensors, ABS and Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Lande Departure Warning and many more. The IS 300 delivers a quiet, comfortable, and luxurious sedan experience.
The F Sport trim features include the Premium Package (Heated and Ventilated front seats), F Sport 18 split-five-spoke alloy wheels, F Sport Suspension Tuning, LFA-inspired instrumentation, Silver Performance interior trim, F Sport bolstered heated and ventilated front seats, Perforated leathertrimmed shift knob and steering wheel with F Sport logo, Black Headliner, Aluminum Pedals and F Sport exterior styling including unique front bumper, grille and rear valance.
Interior updates include revised HVAC controls, new surface treatments, new stitching on the instrument binnacle cover, and a handful of key new active standard safety technologies. These are bundled as the Lexus Safety System +, and include dynamic radar cruise control, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and automatic high beams.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.