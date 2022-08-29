2017 Lexus IS

$34,800 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 7 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9051160

9051160 Stock #: PC8624

PC8624 VIN: JTHCM1D23H5015060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8624

Mileage 97,724 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Front fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 2 10 Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar one-touch open/close integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Stainless Steel Vehicle immobilizer range sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Front wipers: variable intermittent Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Impact sensor: door unlock Digital Sound Processing Grille color: black with chrome accents Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Headlights: LED Door sill trim: scuff plate Storage: accessory hook Steering ratio: 13.3 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Interior accents: metallic-tone Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Infotainment: Enform Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Front brake diameter: 13.2 Axle ratio: 3.77 Door trim: leatherette Watts: 293 Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Navigation app: Scout GPS Link Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning reclining maintenance status mast maintenance due power glass voice operated auto high beam dimmer self-leveling with read function vehicle location rear center with cupholders low oil level auto-locking front pedestrian GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.