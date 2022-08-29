Menu
2017 Lexus IS

97,724 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Lexus IS

2017 Lexus IS

300 F-Sport, AWD, NAV, CAM, SUNROOF, F SPORT 2

2017 Lexus IS

300 F-Sport, AWD, NAV, CAM, SUNROOF, F SPORT 2

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

97,724KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9051160
  • Stock #: PC8624
  • VIN: JTHCM1D23H5015060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,724 KM

Vehicle Description

F-SPORT 2 PACKAGE | AWD | AUTOMATIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NAVIGATION PACKAGE | F SPORT SUSPENSION TUNING | F SPORT 18 WHEELS | F SPORT EXTERIOR STYLING | DRIVER-SELECTABLE MODES | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | FOG LIGHTS | POWER SUNROOF | PUSH START BUTTON | NAVIGATION | 10.3 HIGH-RESOLUTION MULTIMEDIA DISPLAY | REARVIEW CAMERA | TELEMATICS SYSTEM | TRACKER SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 IS 300 F-Sport sits at the top of the automaker's entry-level IS luxury sedan lineup. It's powered by a 3.5-litre V6 that generates 255-horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.







This IS300 F-Sport features a stunning Ultrasonic Blue Mica exterior colour and a Black leather interior.







The 2017 Lexus IS 300 has a lot going for it with its upscale cabin, standard safety features such as Airbag sensors, ABS and Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Lande Departure Warning and many more. The IS 300 delivers a quiet, comfortable, and luxurious sedan experience.







The F Sport trim features include the Premium Package (Heated and Ventilated front seats), F Sport 18 split-five-spoke alloy wheels, F Sport Suspension Tuning, LFA-inspired instrumentation, Silver Performance interior trim, F Sport bolstered heated and ventilated front seats, Perforated leathertrimmed shift knob and steering wheel with F Sport logo, Black Headliner, Aluminum Pedals and F Sport exterior styling including unique front bumper, grille and rear valance.







Interior updates include revised HVAC controls, new surface treatments, new stitching on the instrument binnacle cover, and a handful of key new active standard safety technologies. These are bundled as the Lexus Safety System +, and include dynamic radar cruise control, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and automatic high beams.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Front fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
10
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Stainless Steel
Vehicle immobilizer
range
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Impact sensor: door unlock
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Headlights: LED
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 13.3
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Infotainment: Enform
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Axle ratio: 3.77
Door trim: leatherette
Watts: 293
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Pedestrian Detection
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation app: Scout GPS Link
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
self-leveling
with read function
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
low oil level
auto-locking
front pedestrian
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

