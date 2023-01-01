Menu
2017 Lexus NX 200t

52,494 KM

Details Description Features

$33,890

+ tax & licensing
$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Lexus NX 200t

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Moonroof

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

52,494KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10027539
  • Stock #: 18934
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ4H2132777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 2nd Aug 2022 - Glass Record - $1047.00

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain-sensing wipers
Automatic High Beam

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
Park Assist
Aux input
Power Front Seats
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Front Memory Seats
SOS Support System
Side Blind Zone Warning

