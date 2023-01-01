Menu
2017 Lexus NX 200t

83,100 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

F-Sport w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155675
  • Stock #: 19722
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ7H2144163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour MAROON
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19722
  • Mileage 83,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
12v Power Port
SOS Support System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

