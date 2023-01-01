Menu
2017 Lexus NX 200t

86,990 KM

Details

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Lexus NX 200t

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

86,990KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516446
  • Stock #: 22289
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ1H2142506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Driver memory
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
12V Power Output

