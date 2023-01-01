2017 Lexus NX 200t

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 9 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10516446

10516446 Stock #: 22289

22289 VIN: JTJBARBZ1H2142506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 86,990 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Power Sunroof Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Blind Spot Assist WIRELESS CHARGING Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Additional Features Paddle Shifters Park Assist Aux input Power Front Seats Driver memory USB Ports Drive Mode Select 12V Power Output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.