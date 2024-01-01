Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Lexus NX 200t

77,303 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lexus NX 200t

AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,303KM
Used
VIN JTJBARBZ8H2142910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Drive Mode Select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

2017 Lexus NX 200t