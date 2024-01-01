$25,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,000KM
VIN JTJBARBZ5H2146140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12V Outlets , Blind Spot Monitor , Power Moonroof and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12V Outlets , Blind Spot Monitor , Power Moonroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2017 Lexus NX 200t include:
12V Outlets
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Rearview Camera
Push Button Start
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42137
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Additional Features
Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
12V Outlets
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Lexus NX 200t