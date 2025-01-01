2017 Lexus NX 200t

Menu
<p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1757434334422_2409607123284263 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span><br><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><br><br><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><br><br><p>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS</p><p><br></p><p><p>Experience luxury redefined with the 2017 Lexus NX200t, finished in striking Ultra White over supple black leather. This premium compact SUV embodies the perfect balance of performance, elegance, and comfortcrafted to meet the highest Lexus standards. Under the hood, the turbocharged 2.0L inline-4 engine delivers 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with an intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system that ensures confidence in every season. Smooth, responsive, and efficient, the NX200t offers an engaging drive while maintaining Lexus hallmark refinement.</p><p><br></p><p>Step inside and immerse yourself in sophistication. Heated and ventilated leather seats provide year-round comfort, while the expansive sunroof invites natural light into the cabin. Every detail reflects Lexus commitment to excellence, from the ergonomically designed controls to the whisper-quiet ride. Black sport wheels complement the bold Ultra White exterior, projecting a confident stance that turns heads wherever it goes.</p><p><br></p><p>With 150,000 km of well-traveled journeys behind it, this NX200t remains a symbol of enduring quality and timeless design. Experience Amazing is more than a sloganits the Lexus promise. For those who demand comfort, performance, and luxury seamlessly blended into one, this is the SUV that delivers.</p><p><p><br></p><p>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><br></p><p>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! <br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7<br></p><br></p>

2017 Lexus NX 200t

150,000 KM

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t

AWD-LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED & COOLED SEATS

12955286

2017 Lexus NX 200t

AWD-LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED & COOLED SEATS

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
VIN JTJBARBZ5H2125661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Folding Cargo Cover
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Wheel Well Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: 3.888
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
200 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
intercooled
Premium fuel recommended
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i -inc: turbocharged
Atkinson cycle and Direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine Superior version Turbo (D-4ST)
360 kgs (5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$18,977

+ taxes & licensing>

2017 Lexus NX 200t