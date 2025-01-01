$18,977+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD-LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED & COOLED SEATS
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD-LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED & COOLED SEATS
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$18,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS
Experience luxury redefined with the 2017 Lexus NX200t, finished in striking Ultra White over supple black leather. This premium compact SUV embodies the perfect balance of performance, elegance, and comfortcrafted to meet the highest Lexus standards. Under the hood, the turbocharged 2.0L inline-4 engine delivers 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with an intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system that ensures confidence in every season. Smooth, responsive, and efficient, the NX200t offers an engaging drive while maintaining Lexus hallmark refinement.
Step inside and immerse yourself in sophistication. Heated and ventilated leather seats provide year-round comfort, while the expansive sunroof invites natural light into the cabin. Every detail reflects Lexus commitment to excellence, from the ergonomically designed controls to the whisper-quiet ride. Black sport wheels complement the bold Ultra White exterior, projecting a confident stance that turns heads wherever it goes.
With 150,000 km of well-traveled journeys behind it, this NX200t remains a symbol of enduring quality and timeless design. Experience Amazing is more than a sloganits the Lexus promise. For those who demand comfort, performance, and luxury seamlessly blended into one, this is the SUV that delivers.
#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-766-2277