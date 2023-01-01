2017 Lexus RX 350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608102

10608102 Stock #: LT21150A

LT21150A VIN: 2T2BZMCA8HC103013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LT21150A

Mileage 85,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.