2017 LEXUS RX 350 AWD | F SPORT 3 PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MARK LEVINSON AUDIO | TOUCH FREE POWERED LIFGTAE | HEATED COOLED LEATHER SEATS | PUSH BUTTON | POWER LIFTGATE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 Lexus RX350 is the perfect vehicle for families and adventurous individuals. Powered by a potent 295HP V6 engine, confidence-inspiring All-Wheel-Drive System and a smooth 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. The sleek Black exterior complements the Sporty Black leather interior. The F Sport package adds exterior trim pieces and badging. The comfort and luxury that you get in Lexus sedans is also present in this SUV.
This Lexus F SPORT 3 package adds multitudes of functions like, LED headlights, 20-inch F Sport Rims, upgraded Gauge Cluster, Leather Steering Wheel with Paddles, Heads Up Display, Adaptive Variable Air Suspension, Wireless Smartphone Charging, Mark Levinsons Surround Sound System, panoramic Sunroof, Power Folding Rear Seats, Touch-free powered Liftgate.
Get to your destination safely and on time with Lexus' onboard reliable Navigation. Features like Blindspot Monitors, Lane Departure Sensors, Radar Cruise Control, and the Reverse Camera allow you to stay in control. Enjoy the easy to use 12 inch infotainment system with Lexus Enform suite apps, Cooled Seats in the summer, and cozy winters with Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Mirrors. Standard amenities include SmartAccess Push Start, Power Rear Door, Push Button Start, HomeLink Garage Opener, Drive Mode Select, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite Radio Power Liftgate and much more.
For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front, Side, Curtain Impact Airbags, Child Restraints, ABS Brakes, Traction and Stability Control, TPMS, and a Security System.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
