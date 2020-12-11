Menu
2017 Lexus RX

99,156 KM

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
350 F SPORT 3, AWD, NAV, 360 CAM, HEATED & VENTED

2017 Lexus RX

350 F SPORT 3, AWD, NAV, 360 CAM, HEATED & VENTED

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

99,156KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Black w/Espresso Walnut Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2017 LEXUS RX 350 AWD | F SPORT 3 PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MARK LEVINSON AUDIO | TOUCH FREE POWERED LIFGTAE | HEATED COOLED LEATHER SEATS | PUSH BUTTON | POWER LIFTGATE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 Lexus RX350 is the perfect vehicle for families and adventurous individuals. Powered by a potent 295HP V6 engine, confidence-inspiring All-Wheel-Drive System and a smooth 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. The sleek Black exterior complements the Sporty Black leather interior. The F Sport package adds exterior trim pieces and badging. The comfort and luxury that you get in Lexus sedans is also present in this SUV.







This Lexus F SPORT 3 package adds multitudes of functions like, LED headlights, 20-inch F Sport Rims, upgraded Gauge Cluster, Leather Steering Wheel with Paddles, Heads Up Display, Adaptive Variable Air Suspension, Wireless Smartphone Charging, Mark Levinsons Surround Sound System, panoramic Sunroof, Power Folding Rear Seats, Touch-free powered Liftgate.







Get to your destination safely and on time with Lexus' onboard reliable Navigation. Features like Blindspot Monitors, Lane Departure Sensors, Radar Cruise Control, and the Reverse Camera allow you to stay in control. Enjoy the easy to use 12 inch infotainment system with Lexus Enform suite apps, Cooled Seats in the summer, and cozy winters with Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Mirrors. Standard amenities include SmartAccess Push Start, Power Rear Door, Push Button Start, HomeLink Garage Opener, Drive Mode Select, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite Radio Power Liftgate and much more.







For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front, Side, Curtain Impact Airbags, Child Restraints, ABS Brakes, Traction and Stability Control, TPMS, and a Security System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Rolling code security: remote
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Impact sensor: door unlock
Laminated glass: acoustic
Interior accents: chrome
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Fender lip moldings: black
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Wheel spokes: 7
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Steering ratio: 14.8
Infotainment: Enform
Trip odometer: 2
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Front fog lights: LED
Grocery bag holder
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Rocker panel color: black
Axle ratio: 2.28
Connected in-car apps: weather
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Pedestrian Detection
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation app: Scout GPS Link
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
with washer
with read function
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
in floor
metallic-tone
two 12V front
front pedestrian

