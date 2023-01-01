Menu
2017 MASERATI GHIBLI S Q4 | AWD | 404 HP | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA WITH SURROUNDING VIEW | SUNROOF | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HILL HOLD CONTROL | BRAKE ASSIST | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | EXTERIOR IN BLU EMOZIONE MICA | INTERIOR FINISHED IN LUXURY SABBIA COLOR | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the stunning 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4, a luxury sedan that exudes class and sophistication. Powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine, this vehicle delivers a staggering 404 horsepower and 406 ft. lbs. of torque, ensuring a thrilling and powerful driving experience. The exterior of this vehicle is finished in a beautiful Blu Emozione Mica, which perfectly complements the sleek and aerodynamic design of the car. The front grille is adorned with the iconic Maserati trident emblem, while the LED headlights provide excellent visibility in any condition. Moving inside the vehicle, youll find an interior finished in a luxurious Sabbia color. The seats are upholstered in premium leather, providing both comfort and style. The dashboard is designed with the driver in mind, with all controls and features easily accessible and intuitive to use. As for the factory default features, the 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 comes equipped with a plethora of amenities that ensure both safety and convenience. These features include a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system..In summary, the 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is a truly remarkable vehicle that combines power, luxury, and style in a way that only Maserati can. If youre in the market for a premium luxury sedan that delivers on all fronts, look no further than this stunning masterpiece. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

93,123 KM

VIN ZAM57RTS9H1227501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blu Emozione Mica
  • Interior Colour Marrone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10037
  • Mileage 93,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Dash trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Footwell lights
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front brake width: 1.26
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear brake width: 1.1
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Internet radio app: Pandora
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Locking differential: rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Door sill trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Premium brakes: Brembo
Axle ratio: 2.81
Watts: 280
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
Steering ratio: 13.73
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 1.4
Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Travel Link
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Wheels: polished aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 8
Rear headrests: fixed / 3
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Center console trim: leather / wood
Storage: cargo net / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / interior motion sensor / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off
Interior accents: metallic-tone / woodgrain
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

