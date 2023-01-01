$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4,404HP,HARMAN/KARDON SYS,SUNROOF,NAVI,CAM
2017 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4,404HP,HARMAN/KARDON SYS,SUNROOF,NAVI,CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blu Emozione Mica
- Interior Colour Marrone
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10037
- Mileage 93,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MASERATI GHIBLI S Q4 | AWD | 404 HP | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA WITH SURROUNDING VIEW | SUNROOF | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HILL HOLD CONTROL | BRAKE ASSIST | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | EXTERIOR IN BLU EMOZIONE MICA | INTERIOR FINISHED IN LUXURY SABBIA COLOR | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the stunning 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4, a luxury sedan that exudes class and sophistication. Powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine, this vehicle delivers a staggering 404 horsepower and 406 ft. lbs. of torque, ensuring a thrilling and powerful driving experience.
The exterior of this vehicle is finished in a beautiful Blu Emozione Mica, which perfectly complements the sleek and aerodynamic design of the car. The front grille is adorned with the iconic Maserati trident emblem, while the LED headlights provide excellent visibility in any condition.
Moving inside the vehicle, you'll find an interior finished in a luxurious Sabbia color. The seats are upholstered in premium leather, providing both comfort and style. The dashboard is designed with the driver in mind, with all controls and features easily accessible and intuitive to use.
As for the factory default features, the 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 comes equipped with a plethora of amenities that ensure both safety and convenience. These features include a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system..In summary, the 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 is a truly remarkable vehicle that combines power, luxury, and style in a way that only Maserati can. If you're in the market for a premium luxury sedan that delivers on all fronts, look no further than this stunning masterpiece.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
