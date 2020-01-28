Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4, 3.0L 400HP, AWD, NAV, CAM, PUSH START

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4, 3.0L 400HP, AWD, NAV, CAM, PUSH START

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,917KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4559763
  • Stock #: PC5271
  • VIN: ZAM57RTL1H1198858
Exterior Colour
Bianco Solid
Interior Colour
Rosso
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2017 MASERATI GHIBLI | SQ4 | 400HP | NAVIGATION | PUSH BUTTON START | BACKUP CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX











Feel the power of a twin-turbo 400hp engine, the confidence of All-Wheel-Drive, and the style of a 4-door Italian sports sedan in this gorgeous 2017 Maserati Ghibli SQ4. Finished in a crisp White exterior with Black and Red two-tone leather interior, 20" Sport Alloy Wheels, Red Brake Calipers for a premium sporty feel. With functional features like Navigation system featuring an 8.4" Display with Voice Command, Backup Camera with Parking sensors, Heated and Power Memory Seats, you will always feel like you are in the highest of quality vehicles! With an unmatched exhaust note, precise handling and a powerful motor, you will feel the excitement no matter the situation! Also, you can buy in comfort knowing this is a Local Ontario Vehicle with a Clean Carfax!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Center console trim: leather
  • Door trim: leather
  • Floor mats: front
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Dash trim: leather
  • Front brake diameter: 14.2
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.8
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Easy entry: power driver seat
  • Footwell lights
  • Power activated trunk/hatch: open
  • Limited slip differential: rear
  • Impact sensor: battery disconnect
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Front brake width: 1.26
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Exhaust: quad tip
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Wheels: polished alloy
  • Real time traffic
  • Rear headrests: fixed
  • Rear brake width: 1.1
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Humidity/dewpoint sensors
  • Internet radio app: Pandora
  • Painted brake calipers
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Infotainment: Android Auto ready
  • Grille color: black with chrome accents
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Floor mat material: premium carpet
  • Locking differential: rear
  • Spare tire kit: inflator kit
  • Door sill trim: stainless steel
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
  • Premium brakes: Brembo
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Axle ratio: 2.81
  • Watts: 280
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
  • In-Dash CD: DVD audio
  • Steering ratio: 13.73
  • Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 1.4
  • Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Travel Link
  • Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2012 Mercedes-Benz E...
 85,306 KM
$17,800 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 153,399 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 52,347 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message