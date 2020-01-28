2017 MASERATI GHIBLI | SQ4 | 400HP | NAVIGATION | PUSH BUTTON START | BACKUP CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX























Feel the power of a twin-turbo 400hp engine, the confidence of All-Wheel-Drive, and the style of a 4-door Italian sports sedan in this gorgeous 2017 Maserati Ghibli SQ4. Finished in a crisp White exterior with Black and Red two-tone leather interior, 20" Sport Alloy Wheels, Red Brake Calipers for a premium sporty feel. With functional features like Navigation system featuring an 8.4" Display with Voice Command, Backup Camera with Parking sensors, Heated and Power Memory Seats, you will always feel like you are in the highest of quality vehicles! With an unmatched exhaust note, precise handling and a powerful motor, you will feel the excitement no matter the situation! Also, you can buy in comfort knowing this is a Local Ontario Vehicle with a Clean Carfax!















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Heated windshield washer jets

Push-Button Start

Electronic Parking Brake

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Cargo Area Floor Mat

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Center console trim: leather

Door trim: leather

Floor mats: front

Shift knob trim: alloy

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Center differential: mechanical

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Total speakers: 8

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Front wipers: rain sensing

Power windows: remotely operated

Armrests: rear center folding with storage

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Dash trim: leather

Front brake diameter: 14.2

Rear brake diameter: 13.8

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Easy entry: power driver seat

Footwell lights

Power activated trunk/hatch: open

Limited slip differential: rear

Impact sensor: battery disconnect

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Floor material: carpet

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Front brake width: 1.26

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Navigation system: hard drive

Exhaust: quad tip

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Wheels: polished alloy

Real time traffic

Rear headrests: fixed

Rear brake width: 1.1

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Humidity/dewpoint sensors

Internet radio app: Pandora

Painted brake calipers

Courtesy lights: door

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping

Battery: maintenance-free

Infotainment: Android Auto ready

Grille color: black with chrome accents

Door handle color: chrome

Floor mat material: premium carpet

Locking differential: rear

Spare tire kit: inflator kit

Door sill trim: stainless steel

4WD type: on demand

Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps

Premium brakes: Brembo

Interior accents: metallic-tone

Axle ratio: 2.81

Watts: 280

Trip odometer: 2

Wheel spokes: multi-spoke

In-Dash CD: DVD audio

Steering ratio: 13.73

Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting

Window defogger: rear

Turns lock-to-lock: 1.4

Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Travel Link

Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.

Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

