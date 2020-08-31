+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2017 MASERATI GHIBLI | S Q4 | AWD | 3.0L V6 | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY CAPABILITY | PUSH BUTTON START | KEYLESS ENTRY | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Luxury,Power and Speed.Feel the power of a twin-turbo 404hp engine, the confidence of All-Wheel-Drive, and the style of a 4-door Italian sports sedan in this gorgeous 2017 Maserati Ghibli SQ4. Finished in a bold Blue exterior with Black leather interior, Silver Alloy Wheels, Red Brake Calipers for a premium sporty feel.
Quick, intuitive, and brilliantly rendered on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Maserati's Touch Control Plus infotainment system is one of the best in this luxury sedan class. Most vehicle functions, including the climate controls, are adjusted through the infotainment display with a secondary control knob just aft of the shifter on the center console.
With functional features like Navigation system featuring an huge Display with Voice Command, Backup Camera with Parking sensors, Heated and Power Memory Seats, you will always feel like you are in the highest of quality vehicles! With an unmatched exhaust note, precise handling and a powerful motor, you will feel the excitement no matter the situation! Also, you can buy in comfort knowing this is a Local Ontario Vehicle with a Clean Carfax!
