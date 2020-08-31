2017 Maserati Ghibli

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Trip Computer Power Options Power Steering Wheel Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Wood MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Woodgrain 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock door pockets Interior Motion Sensor engine oil Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Illuminated Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Headlights: HID/Xenon Dash trim: leather Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Footwell lights Power activated trunk/hatch: open Limited slip differential: rear Impact sensor: battery disconnect Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front brake width: 1.26 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Wheels: polished alloy Real time traffic Rear headrests: fixed Rear brake width: 1.1 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Internet radio app: Pandora Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Infotainment: Android Auto ready Grille color: black with chrome accents Door handle color: chrome Floor mat material: premium carpet Locking differential: rear Spare tire kit: inflator kit Door sill trim: stainless steel 4WD type: on demand Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps Premium brakes: Brembo Interior accents: metallic-tone Axle ratio: 2.81 Watts: 280 Trip odometer: 2 Wheel spokes: multi-spoke In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Steering ratio: 13.73 Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Turns lock-to-lock: 1.4 Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Travel Link Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining 12V front and rear wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass safety reverse element Apple CarPlay ready self-leveling with read function auto-locking remotely operated cooled compartment anti-tow sensor LED rear center

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.