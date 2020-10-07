Menu
2017 Maserati Ghibli

67,155 KM

Details Description Features

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Maserati Ghibli

2017 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4, 3.0L 404HP, AWD, NAV, CAM, PARKING SENSORS

2017 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4, 3.0L 404HP, AWD, NAV, CAM, PARKING SENSORS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

67,155KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,155 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD | 3.0L V6 | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY CAPABILITY | PUSH BUTTON START | HARMON/KARDON AUDIO | BACK UP CAMERA | BLINDS SPOT ASSIST | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Luxury, Power and Speed. Feel the power of a twin-turbo 404hp engine, the confidence of All-Wheel-Drive, and the style of a 4-door Italian sports sedan in this gorgeous 2017 Maserati Ghibli SQ4. Finished in a Sleek White exterior with Black stitched leather interior, Black Alloy Wheels, Red Brake Calipers.







Quick, intuitive, and brilliantly rendered on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Maserati's Touch Control Plus infotainment system is one of the best in this luxury sedan class. Most vehicle functions, including the climate controls, are adjusted through the infotainment display with a secondary control knob just aft of the shifter on the center console.







With functional features like Navigation system featuring an huge Display with Voice Command, Backup Camera with Parking sensors, Heated and Power Memory Seats, you will always feel like you are in the highest of quality vehicles! With an unmatched exhaust note, precise handling and a powerful motor, you will feel the excitement no matter the situation! Also, you can buy in comfort knowing this is a Local Ontario Vehicle with a Clean Carfax!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
Power Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
MP3 Playback
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Interior Motion Sensor
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Dash trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Power activated trunk/hatch: open
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front brake width: 1.26
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Wheels: polished alloy
Real time traffic
Rear headrests: fixed
Rear brake width: 1.1
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Internet radio app: Pandora
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Locking differential: rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Door sill trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
Premium brakes: Brembo
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Axle ratio: 2.81
Watts: 280
Trip odometer: 2
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Steering ratio: 13.73
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 1.4
Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Travel Link
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

