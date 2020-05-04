60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
3.0L AWD | 424 HP | SPORT PKG | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DRIVER ASSIST PLUS PACKAGE | LANE DEPARTURE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS / STEERING WHEEL | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | 21 INCH RIMS | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CLEAN CARFAX
Luxury, Power, Space and Speed. The 2017 Maserati Levante S is the newest offering in the Luxury SUV market. With a powerful 424 HP Twin Turbo V6,With its adaptive shocks set in Sport mode, the Levante's ride is jarring when driving over all but the smoothest road surfaces. A super comfortable and smooth eight speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and the comfort of all wheel drive! The Levante features Full Natural Red Leather interior, High Gloss Carbon Fiber trim and handcrafted metals to make every surface feel Premium!
Sleek Bianco White finish compliment with elegant Red sporty leather interior, and 21" alloy wheels with Red Callipers this car looks as pretty as any Maserati should. Quick, intuitive, and brilliantly rendered on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Maserati's Touch Control Plus infotainment system is one of the best in this class SUV. Most vehicle functions, including the climate controls, are adjusted through the infotainment display with a secondary control knob just aft of the shifter on the center console.
With options a premium SUV should have like ,Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Advanced Driver Assistance Plus Package, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, a massive Panoramic Sunroof ,Premum Sound System,SiriusXM satellite radio you will be sure to enjoy every second in this luxurious land cruiser!
Enjoy on-road guidance from a Voice Command Navigation System, along with Backup Camera and Parking Sensors System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Leather Upholstery, Pedestrian Warnings, Reverse Traffic Warnings will keep you safe and arriving on time! The craftsmanship and feeling of luxury is unmatched by any other SUV on the market!
