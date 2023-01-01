2017 Mazda CX-3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,450 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10102794

10102794 VIN: JM1DKFC74HO142046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.