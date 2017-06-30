Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-3

76,434 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10505538
  2. 10505538
  3. 10505538
  4. 10505538
  5. 10505538
  6. 10505538
  7. 10505538
  8. 10505538
  9. 10505538
  10. 10505538
  11. 10505538
  12. 10505538
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,434KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10505538
  • Stock #: 22245
  • VIN: JM1DKDB73H0173830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #6023G as of 07/14/2023. Was involved in an accident on 06/30/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 10/31/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
7" Touchscreen Display
Hill Launch Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 98,881 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper 3 D...
 51,444 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Elantra...
 11,259 KM
$39,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory