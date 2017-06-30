2017 Mazda CX-3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 4 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10505538

10505538 Stock #: 22245

22245 VIN: JM1DKDB73H0173830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 76,434 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors 12v power outlet Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Traction Control System Comfort A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Aux input USB Ports 7" Touchscreen Display Hill Launch Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.