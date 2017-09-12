Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #6023G as of 07/14/2023. Was involved in an accident on 12/09/2017 with an estimated $2725.21 of damage. On which a $3135 claim was made.

2017 Mazda CX-3

142,500 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
GT AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Active Driving Display, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
142,500KM
VIN JM1DKFD77H0163259

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,500 KM

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #6023G as of 07/14/2023. Was involved in an accident on 12/09/2017 with an estimated $2725.21 of damage. On which a $3135 claim was made.

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
7" Touchscreen

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Dynamic Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Power Windows & Door Locks
Hill Launch Assist
Active Driving Display
Advanced Keyless Entry System

