Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
57,000KM
VIN JM1DKFD71H0154380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, A/C, Bose Premium Audio System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Mazda CX-3 include:

Rearview Camera
A/C
Bose Premium Audio System
Active Driving Display
Power Windows & Door Locks
Power Moonroof
Bluetooth
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34853

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
7" Touchscreen

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Power Windows & Door Locks
Hill Launch Assist
Active Driving Display
Advanced Keyless Entry System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

