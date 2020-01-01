Menu
2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$20,776

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,971KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4482912
  • Stock #: 16790A
  • VIN: JM1DKFD74H0143745
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.
Odometer is 25101 kilometers below market average!
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Black 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

