2017 Mazda CX-5

62,100 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT Technology w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Sunroof, Nav

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT Technology w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10177083
  • Stock #: 19864
  • VIN: JM3KFBDL8H0117500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
POWER FRONT SEAT
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Forward Obstruction Warning
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Lane Keep Assist System
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
High Beam Control
Drivers Seat Position Memory
7” Touchscreen Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

