Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Mazda CX-5

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Mazda Radar Cruise Control

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Mazda Radar Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,000KM
VIN JM3KFBDL4H0158500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency brake assist
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
12V Power Outlets
Distance Recognition Support System
Hill Launch Assist
Smart Brake Support
Lane-Keep Assist System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Active Driving Display
Advanced Keyless Entry System
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function
10-Speakers

2017 Mazda CX-5