$17,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
Used
146,034KM
VIN JM3KFBCL9H0174516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.624 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
7 colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT
SMS text message functionality
6-way manual front passenger seat w/manual height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints
2 USB and auxiliary input jacks
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth w/audio profile
Wheels: 17 Alloy Silver Finish
Aha and Stitcher internet radio functionality
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring BSM Blind Spot
070 kg 4
566 lb
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
