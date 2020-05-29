+ taxes & licensing
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, heated Steering Wheel!
With refinements typically found in a luxury vehicle, the CX-5 delivers the versatility of an SUV while rewarding you with an environment you can delight in. This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
The evolution of Mazda's KODO design has yielded the concise, yet dignified stance of the 2017 CX-5. Minor upgrades in 2017 improve this already impressive SUV while providing a more comfortable and safe cabin. For families or young professionals, this CX-5 is sure to please everyone on your daily commute. This low mileage SUV has just 26,892 kms. It's titanium in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This top trim GT CX-5 comes with a power liftgate, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. For the ultimate in luxury, this trim also comes with a sunroof, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlights, Bose premium audio system, dual zone automatic climate control, hands free proximity keys, leather seats, and navigation.
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8