NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Push Button Start, Power Windows & Door Locks, Bluetooth and more!

The top features for this 2017 Mazda CX-9 include:

Push Button Start
Power Windows & Door Locks
Bluetooth
USB Ports
Aux Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Tri-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 34480

2017 Mazda CX-9

110,988 KM

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9

GS AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C

2017 Mazda CX-9

GS AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,988KM
VIN JM3TCBBY0H0135565

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34480
  • Mileage 110,988 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Push Button Start, Power Windows & Door Locks, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Mazda CX-9 include:

Push Button Start
Power Windows & Door Locks
Bluetooth
USB Ports
Aux Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Tri-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 34480

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Smart City Brake Support

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Power Windows & Door Locks
Hill Launch Assist
Tri-Zone A/C

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Mazda CX-9