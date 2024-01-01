Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #3219D as of 04/08/2019.

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

93,526 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,526KM
Used
VIN JM1BN1W30H1118654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #3219D as of 04/08/2019.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto Headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Traffic sign recognition
USB Inputs
Advanced Blind Spot Monitor System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

