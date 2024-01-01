Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Ports , Cruise Control, 7 Touch Screen Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 include:<br> <br>USB Ports<br>Cruise Control<br>7 Touch Screen Display<br>Rearview Camera<br>Leather Steering Wheel<br>Aux Input<br>Remote Keyless Entry With Truck Release & Panic Mode<br>Smart City Brake Support<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 33033

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

86,426 KM

Details Description Features

$17,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,426KM
VIN JM1BN1L78H1107134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33033
  • Mileage 86,426 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Ports , Cruise Control, 7" Touch Screen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 include:

USB Ports
Cruise Control
7" Touch Screen Display
Rearview Camera
Leather Steering Wheel
Aux Input
Remote Keyless Entry With Truck Release & Panic Mode
Smart City Brake Support

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33033

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Smart City Brake Support

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Aux input
Heated Door Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
7" Touch Screen Display
advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert
Remote Keyless Entry With Truck Release & Panic Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$17,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Mazda MAZDA3