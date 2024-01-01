$17,590+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,426KM
VIN JM1BN1L78H1107134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33033
- Mileage 86,426 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Ports , Cruise Control, 7" Touch Screen Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 include:
USB Ports
Cruise Control
7" Touch Screen Display
Rearview Camera
Leather Steering Wheel
Aux Input
Remote Keyless Entry With Truck Release & Panic Mode
Smart City Brake Support
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33033
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Smart City Brake Support
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
Aux input
Heated Door Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
7" Touch Screen Display
advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert
Remote Keyless Entry With Truck Release & Panic Mode
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2017 Mazda MAZDA3