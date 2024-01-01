Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System , Smart Brake Support and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 include:

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Warning System
Smart Brake Support
Forward Obstruction Warning
Power Moonroof
LED Auto On/Off Headlights
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
High Beam Control System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34522

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

71,389 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
GT w/ Premium Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,389KM
VIN JM1BN1M37H1137074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34522
  • Mileage 71,389 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System , Smart Brake Support and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 include:

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Warning System
Smart Brake Support
Forward Obstruction Warning
Power Moonroof
LED Auto On/Off Headlights
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
High Beam Control System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34522

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Smart City Brake Support

Additional Features

USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Forward Obstruction Warning
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
High Beam Control System
Lane Keep Assist System
Smart Brake Support
Colour Active Driving Display
Advanced Keyless Entry System
LED Auto On/Off Headlights
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2017 Mazda MAZDA3