$17,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, A/C
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,059KM
VIN 3MZBN1V77HM127484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 40552
- Mileage 68,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Push Button Start , Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Smart City Brake Support
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
12V Outlets
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Mazda MAZDA3