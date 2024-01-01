Menu
Push Button Start , Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 include:<br> <br>Push Button Start<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>12V Outlets<br>Smart City Brake Support<br>USB Ports<br>Rearview Camera<br>Sport Mode<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40552

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

68,059 KM

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, A/C

12055798

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
68,059KM
VIN 3MZBN1V77HM127484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40552
  • Mileage 68,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Smart City Brake Support

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
12V Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Mazda MAZDA3