Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

  1. 4728561
  2. 4728561
  3. 4728561
  4. 4728561
  5. 4728561
  6. 4728561
  7. 4728561
  8. 4728561
  9. 4728561
  10. 4728561
  11. 4728561
  12. 4728561
  13. 4728561
  14. 4728561
  15. 4728561
  16. 4728561
  17. 4728561
  18. 4728561
  19. 4728561
  20. 4728561
  21. 4728561
  22. 4728561
  23. 4728561
  24. 4728561
  25. 4728561
  26. 4728561
  27. 4728561
Contact Seller

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,978KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4728561
  • Stock #: P4112
  • VIN: JM1BN1M30H1138860
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel!

For 2017, the engineers designed the Mazda3's cockpit with elegant finishes and added even more safety features, so you can enjoy a relaxed, reliable and confident drive. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.

Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This hatchback has 65,978 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Premium luxury and comfort come standard on this top-of-the-line Mazda3 GT with heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional features on this trim include push button start, dual-zone climate controls, larger aluminum wheels,power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED headlights and taillights with fog lamps, a power sunroof, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise contol, Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, MAZDA CONNECT with a seven inch colour touchscreen plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Window grid antenna
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 100 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Tires: P215/45R18 AS
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Wheels: 18" Alloy
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
  • Mazda Connect
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat
  • Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot Sensor
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westowne Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-5
 12 KM
$40,845 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS ...
 22,452 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS ...
 22,335 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic
Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-232-XXXX

(click to show)

416-232-2011

Send A Message